New York State is currently in Phase 1a and Phase 1b of its vaccine distribution. Those with comorbidities listed by the state are also eligible to schedule their vaccine appointments.



Phase 1a and 1b include those over 65, frontline healthcare workers, first responders, teachers, and other essential workers from specifically identified sectors. More information on eligibility is available in the resource links on the right.



Vaccine Hotlines

New York State: 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829)

Report Vaccine Fraud: 1-833-VAX-SCAM (1-833-829-7226)