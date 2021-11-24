NYS COVID-19 vaccine incentive sweepstakes aimed at outdoor enthusiasts now open

NEW YORK (WKBW) — A New York State COVID-19 vaccine incentive sweepstakes aimed at outdoor enthusiasts is now open.

The 'Take Your Shot for an Outdoor Adventure' sweepstakes offers a chance to win prizes tailored to anglers, hunters, and other outdoor enthusiasts.

The sweepstakes is open to 2,000 entrants and five entrants will be randomly selected as grand prize winners to receive one of the deluxe fishing, hunting and birding packages below.

Fishing: Lifetime fishing license, fishing kayak, vest, rod and reel;

Bowhunter: Lifetime hunter and bowhunting license, high-quality crossbow package or compound bow package with ½ dozen bolts or arrows, ladder tree stand, safety harness/fall arrest system, and 10x42 binoculars;

Rifle hunter: Lifetime sportsman license, high-quality riflescope, ladder tree stand, safety harness/fall arrest system, and 10x42 binoculars;

Turkey hunter: Lifetime sportsman license, high-quality ground blind, turkey hunting vest, hen decoy pair, shotgun optical sight, slate call, and 10x42 binoculars; and

Birding: 20-60x spotting scope, 10x42 binoculars, bird feeder, bird seed, bird house, deluxe birding guide, and I Bird NY materials

There will be 25 entrants randomly selected to receive one of the second tier fishing and hunting packages below.

Fishing: Annual fishing license, fishing kayak, vest, rod and reel;

Bowhunter: Annual hunter and bowhunting license, high-quality crossbow OR compound bow package with ½ dozen bolts or arrows, a ladder tree stand, a safety harness/fall arrest system, and 8x42 binoculars;

Riflehunter: Annual hunting license, high-quality riflescope, a ladder tree stand, a safety harness/fall arrest system, and 8x42 binoculars;

Turkey hunter: Annual hunting license and turkey permit, high quality ground blind, turkey hunting vest, hen decoy, slate call, and 8x42 binoculars; and

Birder: 8x42 binoculars, birdfeeder, bird seed and I Bird NY materials.

All entrants will receive the following:

A tree seedling from DEC's Colonel William F. Fox Memorial Tree Nursery in Saratoga.

Their choice of either a $25 gift card for a free night of camping at a DEC campground, or a $25 gift card to a major sporting goods retailer.

A one-year subscription to DEC's Conservationist magazine,

You can find more information here.