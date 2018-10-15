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WKBW Staff

7 News Journalists
Taylor Anthony

Taylor Anthony

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Maki Becker

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Adam Beam

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Eileen Buckley

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Althea Castro de la Mata

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Ed Drantch

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Derek Heid

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Holly Kirkpatrick

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Jiovanni Lieggi

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Jeff Russo

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Michael Wooten

Weather
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Autumn Lewandowski

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Aaron Mentkowski

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Mary Beth Wrobel

Sports
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Matt Bové

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