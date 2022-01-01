Dom Tibbetts joins the WKBW 7 Sports team as the Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter.

A native to Syracuse, Dom has held the same positions with KXLF/KBZK in Butte, Montana and at WTXL in Tallahassee, Florida.

Dom is a graduate of both Onondaga Community College and Ithaca College’s Roy H. Park School of Communications.

When he's not working, Dom loves to spend time with family and friends. You will probably see him all over the Western New York area looking for the best bites and local gems.

If you see him out don’t hesitate to say hello! Dom’s always up for a good sports talk.