PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Much like Sunday's training camp practice, Monday's once again revolved around Buffalo Bills running back James Cook and his "business" decision to not practice with the team.

Cook was spotted at the very beginning of practice, off to the side, wearing street clothes.

'It's not something we want:' Buffalo Bills running back James Cook continues training camp hold in

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane went on WGR 550 radio with Jeremy White and Joe DiBiase on Monday morning, where he addressed the ongoing situation between Cook, his representatives, and the team.

"This is my 9th season here, and we've never had a player miss due to a contract or anything like that. So that's disappointing to me," Beane told WGR 550 Monday morning. "That's not something we want, not something we're looking forward to. But at the end of the day, like I said earlier, it's sometimes the way of the world and we'll deal with it the best we can."

Now, of course, this opens up the door for guys like Ray Davis, Ty Johnson, and the rest of the running back room as they try to keep the offense steady in Cook’s absence

"I don't talk to James about his situation," running back Ray Davis added. "I just control what I can control; it's about coming out here and doing what I've got to do. It's a next man up mentality for practice, so whoever is getting reps, whether it's me or Ty (Johnson), D-Ev (Darrynton Evans) or Frank (Gore Jr.), we just got to go out there, play ball and let everything take care of itself."

There’s no clear timeline on when we can expect Cook’s return to practice as the Bills close in on the last two days of training camp in Pittsford.