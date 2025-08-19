Should the Buffalo Bills bring back WR Gabe Davis?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, the Bills are expected to host wide receiver Gabe Davis for a visit later this week. Davis is also scheduled to visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday. This will be Davis’ second visit with the Steelers after initially meeting with them a few months ago.

Davis, 26, spent the first four years of his career with the Bills before signing as a free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season. While with the Bills, Davis was a team captain and had 163 catches for 2730 yards and 27 touchdowns during his four seasons in Buffalo.

Davis’ time in Jacksonville was short-lived, playing in just nine games and catching 20 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns. Davis was released by the Jaguars after the first year of the three-year $39 million deal he originally signed.

So does a reunion make sense for the Bills?

I think this is a no-brainer, especially if the price is right.

Davis is still available this late into the summer and can’t be asking for a huge deal. If he were, I don’t think the visit with the Bills would even happen because of their limited cap space.

While in Buffalo, Davis was a solid contributor, especially when he was a bit further down on the depth chart. I’d imagine that’s where he would once again be if a deal gets done. Don’t think of this as the Bills looking for someone who is going to play a ton of snaps. This would be to find someone who can stretch the field, is a solid blocker, and can be an insurance policy for the wide receiver room.

I’m envisioning a similar type of role from what we saw last year with Mack Hollins, who had a strong enough season to get a nice new deal from the Patriots. Davis could be looking to do the same thing, and a return to Buffalo, where he had a lot of success, could set him up for a better opportunity down the road.

So while I don’t know if Davis will get something done with the Bills, I do know he would be a better depth option with a stronger track record than any of the other depth options at wide receiver. The top three wideouts in 2025 will still be Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, and Joshua Palmer. But if any of those players get injured, do you feel better with Davis on the field or Tyrell Shavers? How about Elijah Moore? My answer would be Davis, which is why I think a potential reunion would be a smart move for both the player and team.