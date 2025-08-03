Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook appears to be "hold-in" at training camp

ROCHESTER, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills running back James Cook and his ongoing contract situation, which was previously dimmed, has now been rekindled following his non-participation during Sunday's practice at training camp

After practice, Cook spoke to ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg and The Buffalo News' Katherine Fitzgerald and when asked why he did not suit up for practice, Cook responded, "business."

In a follow-up question, Cook was asked if this was a "hold-in," and Cook responded "business" yet again.

The team had "no comment" on the Cook's decision to sit out this afternoon.

Buffalo will practice on Monday at 9:45 a.m. in their third-to-last practice in Pittsford before Saturday's preseason opener against the New York Giants.

