Buffalo Bills running back James Cook appears to be "hold-in" at training camp

ROCHESTER, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills running back James Cook and his ongoing contract situation, which was previously dimmed, has now been rekindled following his non-participation during Sunday's practice at training camp

After practice, Cook spoke to ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg and The Buffalo News' Katherine Fitzgerald and when asked why he did not suit up for practice, Cook responded, "business."

Bills RB James Cook asked why he didn’t practice today? “Business.” Followed up with if he’ll practice tomorrow: “Business.” Kept repeating “business” over and over. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) August 3, 2025

In a follow-up question, Cook was asked if this was a "hold-in," and Cook responded "business" yet again.

A look at some of the Bills either injured or not practicing today S Cole Bishop working off to the side as well#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/x6PxyCgP8b — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) August 3, 2025

The team had "no comment" on the Cook's decision to sit out this afternoon.

The Buffalo Bills have no comment on James Cook not practicing today https://t.co/nTlh4K5KC3 — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) August 3, 2025

Buffalo will practice on Monday at 9:45 a.m. in their third-to-last practice in Pittsford before Saturday's preseason opener against the New York Giants.