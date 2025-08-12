'Standing on Practice': James Cook participates on Tuesday amid contract dispute with Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills running back James Cook was back at practice and participated on Tuesday, the first time in over a week, amid his contract dispute.

Here’s more of James Cook at practice today The hold in appears to be either done or on pause for now #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/AoeovnrMWu — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) August 12, 2025

According to head coach Sean McDermott, he and Cook had another "good" conversation to the point where he felt things would be different when it came to Cook's participation in Tuesday's training camp practice.

"The information that we're getting is that he's moving in the direction of practicing today," McDermott told reporters. "The most important thing is that he's expected to practice, and I'm rather confident that's going to happen."

WATCH: James Cook participates on Tuesday amid contract dispute with Buffalo Bills

When asked if he thought the hold-in situation was more of a day-to-day or long-term matter at this point, McDermott said, "It's too early to go there. Right now I'm focused on the practice."

One guy who has shown his support for Cook throughout the ongoing situation has been quarterback Josh Allen.

"As players, sometimes we have to separate the business and the sport," Allen said after Tuesday's practice. "I know both sides thought that what they're doing is the right thing, and obviously, we're very happy that he (Cook) was out there today. I trust in (Brandon) Beane and what he's going to get done. We're just very happy he's out there with us."

As for the rest of the week, the Bills practice in Orchard Park on Wednesday before heading to Chicago for joint practice with the Bears on Friday.