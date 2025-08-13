Draft, Develop, Re-sign: Buffalo Bills identify core players following James Cook extension

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — With an MVP quarterback like Josh Allen in the prime of his career, it usually means two things for the Buffalo Bills: your Super Bowl window is wide open, and you need to do whatever you can to surround him with the right players.

That goes for both sides of the ball, but we'll set our focus on the offense after running back James Cook agreed to a four-year contract extension on Wednesday.

Cook is the fifth player to sign a four-year extension with the Bills this offseason.

Guys like Cook and cornerback Christian Benford, who also received a four-year extension this offseason, see the potential of this group moving forward.

"Hopefully, bring a Super Bowl here, that's what I'm trying to do here and keep elevating my game," Cook said.

"Four more Super Bowls, that's what I think," added Benford. "Super Bowl after Super Bowl."

Draft, develop, and re-sign has been Bills GM Brandon Beane's motto from the day he became the head man in Buffalo, and this stretch of extensions has helped solidify that message throughout the organization.

"These are players that we extended this offseason that I feel are still ascending talents in the league," Beane told reporters. "So continue to work on your craft, don't change who you are because you got paid. And I feel very confident in every single person that we've paid."

"It's a great culture here, great family-like orientation here to where people want to be here," added Benford. "They want to finish their careers here, have a great foundation here, and you get better here. When you leave here, you got better, whether that's becoming a better man or better player."