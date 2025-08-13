James Cook is here to stay; Pro Bowl running back gets four-year extension from Buffalo Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills running back James Cook has agreed to a four-year extension worth $48 million. The deal reportedly includes $30 million guaranteed. The deal was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cook, who turns 26 in September, is coming off his best season as a pro with 16 rushing touchdowns in 2024. Last season, Cook averaged 4.9 yards per carry and surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his NFL career. He also added 32 receptions and two receiving touchdowns.

Cook was entering the final year of his rookie contract and had publicly stated several times he wanted a new deal. After originally reporting to training camp, Cook decided to "hold in" from practice and wait for a new deal. On Tuesday, Cook returned to practice, but declined to speak with reporters afterwards.

This new deal will certainly end the drama surrounding the Bills and their Pro Bowl running back and keep arguably their second most dangerous offensive weapon in Buffalo for the foreseeable future.

Bove's Take:

This was always around the number I thought made sense for the Bills.

There's no denying how effective and explosive Cook can be, but for a player who doesn't play a ton of snaps, any deal near the $15 million he was seeking earlier in the offseason seemed excessive. While we still have to see exactly how the contract breaks down, $12 million per season for Cook seems fair for both sides. It makes Cook one of the highest-paid players at his position in the NFL, but it doesn't reset the market either.

The Bills are a better team with James Cook on the field. He proved how valuable he was last season, especially in the playoffs. The lasting image in my head of him has been him reaching the ball to the goal line in the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cook did everything he could to help the Bills get to a Super Bowl last year and now he will be doing the same thing for years to come. Solid overall deal for both sides, which at the end of the day, is exactly what happens when good teams keep their good players.