Bills wide receiver Elijah Moore hoping to find stability in Buffalo, one-on-one with 7 Sports

ROCHESTER, NY. (WKBW) — Entering his fifth NFL season and his third team, Buffalo Bills Wide Receiver Elijah Moore is ready for stability.

"I want to be somewhere I can stay. I think in this industry that’s something everyone wants, and I’m grateful I’m with the Bills," Moore said in a one-on-one interview with 7 Sports.

In order to make someone feel at home on a new team, there are a few things that help that process. For Moore, culture is perhaps the most important aspect.

“For me, it’s inside the building. It’s how they run things, it’s how many questions they ask, it’s the information, and how they give it," says Moore. "How reassuring they are about it. But the team is super close and you can’t fake that.”

The next thing, and especially for a wide receiver, would be having a good quarterback. Safe to say, Josh Allen checks that box and then some.

“I can’t lie, a big part as to why I wanted to come here, aside from what I already felt when I came, for me was the quarterback," adds Moore. "Honestly, once I thought about it, it was an easy decision to make.”

And then it comes down to the fit. In an everybody-eats offense, what does Elijah Moore bring to the table?

“Route-runner, somebody who's smart, explosive. I feel like these last couple of years, y’all haven’t gotten to see that for many reasons. But y’all are going to see it now," Moore added.

One person who has started to see what he brings to the table is the reigning MVP, Josh Allen.

“He’s so sudden in and out of cuts. He can play inside and outside and have that versatility for us," Allen said of Moore.