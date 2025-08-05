PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — So much has been made about the Buffalo Bills' defensive line this offseason, including the need for the unit to step up, and how Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane added to the unit through free agency and the draft.

Among the returners to the unit is second-year defensive end Javon Solomon, who has put together a nice training camp so far and credits his rookie year experiences for the growth he’s been displaying on the field.

"I just took anything that I felt I could've done better, especially from my first year," Solomon said. "I had a lot of reps in that Patriots game, and it really opened my eyes to some of the possibilities and areas to grow. I just took that into the offseason and try to grow in those certain aspects."

Second-year defensive end Javon Solomon standing out during Buffalo Bills training camp

Plenty has been said about Solomon’s training camp performance, and on Monday, Bills defensive coordinator Bobby Babich talked about what’s helped make Solomon stand out and take off in his year one to year two leap.

"I'm seeing a lot of growth from Javon," Babich said. "When I used to be a position coach, you looked for guys who were in control of their downs. It's not chaos, and I feel like Javon now is in control of his downs. Again, it's practice, I got it. All of those types of things we need to see in a game."

So steady growth coming from Solomon, and we’ll finally get to see some of that in action come Saturday when the Bills kick off the preseason at home against the New York Giants.