Taylor Anthony is a morning reporter and multimedia journalist at 7 News. She joined the WKBW team in September of 2024 after receiving her master’s degree from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

She was born and raised in Massillon, Ohio, neighboring cities with Canton, Ohio, home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Taylor attended John Carroll University in Cleveland where she received her bachelor’s degree in digital media communication and a minor in Spanish and Hispanic studies. She was a sprinter on John Carroll’s track and field team where she was a two-time NCAA national qualifier and received NCAA Academic All-American and All-OAC honors.

During her undergraduate years Taylor interned with Fox 8 Cleveland, the CNBC Assignment desk and was selected as an International Radio & Television Society Fellow (IRTS) in New York City.

When she is not our reporting or spending time with her friends and family, she enjoys cooking, fitness, music and reading. She is also very passionate about the arts and loves going to theatres to watch musicals.