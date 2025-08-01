SANBORN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sanborn’s signature summer tradition is back.

The Sunflowers of Sanborn is officially open for the season, welcoming visitors to stroll through scenic flower fields, snap photos and enjoy a peaceful escape just outside the city.

While the sunflowers are just beginning to bloom, peak season is expected to hit after the second week of August.

WATCH: 'It's a place to get away': Sunflowers of Sanborn open for the season

Owner Louise Brochman says recent rainfall has helped the fields perk up, and their staggered planting schedule means flowers will continue blooming into September.

“It’s a place to get away,” said visitor Stacey Ortner. “Whether you’re with people or on your own, you can just enjoy the scenery.”

In addition to the flowers, guests can also explore a corn maze, grab a bite from on-site concessions, or attend one of the farm’s live concerts held on select dates.

Admission and parking are free, making it an easy, family-friendly destination for summer fun.

The farm is open Thursday-Monday and closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. You can find additional information on the Sunflowers of Sanborn website here.