BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than 50 graduates were celebrated on Monday at Northland Workforce Training Center as Tesla Gigafactory New York marked the completion of its third Manufacturing Development Program cohort.

The program, launched in 2023, is a partnership between Tesla and Northland Workforce Training Center. Designed for graduating high school seniors and early career individuals, the six-week initiative provides paid training in mechanical, electrical, and soft skills to prepare participants for advanced manufacturing careers.

“This program is in partnership with Tesla, and our goal is to train them in mechanical and electrical skills to help put them into industry-driven jobs,” said Michael Myers, program coordinator at Northland Workforce Training Center. “Once they leave here, they’re already trained in some of the skills they’ll be doing at Tesla.”

WATCH: Tesla and Northland Workforce Training Center celebrate Manufacturing Development Program graduation

“There’s a huge demand for advanced manufacturing and clean energy,” said Asantewa Holley, chief operating officer of Northland Workforce Training Center. “A key point of our success is being industry driven and industry focused — listening to what employers are looking for to fill these jobs.”

Holley added that completing the rigorous six-week program is a major accomplishment for graduates.

The program aims to build a pipeline of skilled talent in Western New York, supporting Tesla’s clean energy mission while helping young people launch stable, high-paying careers.