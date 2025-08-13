Bicentennial ride: The Erie Canal celebrates 200 years

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW)— The Erie Canal is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year.

In Lockport, Captain Roger Murphy and his family have been sharing its history for nearly four decades through Lockport Locks and Erie Canal Cruises.

Murphy’s tours take passengers through Locks 34 and 35, which lift boats 50 feet in two chambers, and on to Widewater Marina to explore the lower canal. For Murphy, the bicentennial is a milestone worth celebrating.

“It’s very special that it’s 200 years and it’s part of history that doesn’t seem to want to go away, which is great,” he said.

Visitors say the experience is not only scenic but educational. Rona Cash, visiting with her family from Shawnee, Kansa says she learned alot from the tour.

“I had no idea that you could actually move the boat in such a short time with 50 feet,” she said. “It was really neat to see it.”

Charlene and David, visiting from Potsdam, New York, said the trip took on added meaning this year.

“It’s very educational, and it’s a big part of our history in this part of the country. It was very important over the years, and it’s still being used,” David said.

Murphy believes the revitalized area, close to Niagara Falls, Canada, and Buffalo, makes it worth the trip for anyone.

“If you’ve never done it before, it’s a once in a lifetime experience,” one tourist added. “If you live in Western New York, you gotta be here once.”

More information about Lockport Locks and Erie Canal Cruises can be found at here.