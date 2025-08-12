Heatwave prompts midweek opening of splash pads in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Families in Niagara Falls got a midweek surprise Tuesday when the CITY'S splash pads opened outside of its usual Thursday–Sunday schedule.

The move came as temperatures climbed toward near record highs, offering residents a much-needed chance to cool off.

For Constance Smith, a longtime resident and mother, the early-week opening was a welcome change.

“I wish that it was open Monday through Wednesday, just to help out other residents to stay cool all summer long,” Smith said.

Typically, the city operates splash pads and pools from noon to 5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday, citing staffing challenges as the main reason for the shortened schedule.

Niagara Falls City Councilman Brian Archie said Department of Public Works employees stepped in to make Tuesday’s opening possible.

While Archie acknowledged staffing is a challenge — particularly for lifeguard positions — he said the budget season will be key to expanding access.

“We need to fully fund at least seven days of outside pool activity,” he said, noting that cooling spaces are especially important in densely built urban areas that trap heat.

The splash pads are scheduled to be Wednesday through Sunday this week, along with other city-run pools under the regular Thursday–Sunday schedule.