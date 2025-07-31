Lockport nonprofit in need of Pull-Ups and toddler clothing to support new and expecting parents

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local nonprofit known for supporting women, families and children is asking for urgent help from the community.

Haven of Hope, formerly Lockport Care Net, is facing a shortage of toddler essentials, specifically Pull-Ups in sizes 2-3T, 3-4T, and 4-5T, as well as toddler clothes in sizes 3T and 4T.

The organization provides more than 1,200 packs of diapers each year, and while community donations have kept pace in the past, staff say current stock may only last a few more weeks.

“It’s a joy to serve our families,” said Executive Director Bonnie Birkmeyer. “But toddler needs are often overlooked, and we want to be ready for every child who comes through our doors.”

Originally founded to serve women facing unplanned pregnancies, Haven of Hope now offers wide-ranging services including pregnancy testing, parenting classes, material aid, and faith-based counseling.

The organization has also expanded its outreach with new programming for fathers and additional support for Spanish-speaking families.

For single mother Alexsha Jenkins, who moved to Lockport from Alabama in January and is now expecting her fourth child, the support has been a lifeline.

"I've been able to come here, you know, maybe it's been sometimes I may need something, diapers or clothes for my little ones, and they've just been a big help," Jenkins said.

Haven of Hope is open three days a week — Tuesday through Thursday — at 6713 Lincoln Avenue in Lockport.

Community members can drop off donations during those hours or learn more about ways to give on the Have on Hope website here.