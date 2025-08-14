NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A North Tonawanda High School senior is gaining national attention for his athletic achievements — and the inspiring story behind them.

17-year-old Derek Black plays football, ice hockey, and lacrosse for the Lumberjacks, with football being his favorite sport. Born without his right hand, Derek has never let that slow him down.

North Tonawanda senior nominated for Sports Illustrated Youth Athlete of the Year

“I just like being competitive and just playing with my friends too,” Derek said.

That drive has impressed his coaches and teammates alike.

“Derek comes to practice ready to learn every single time, makes no excuses, goes out there and does a great job for us,” said his hockey coach, Josh Montalbo. “In his situation, he’s an inspiration to all of his teammates on what can be possible.”

Derek says his goal is to show others that limitations don’t have to define you.

“I can show people that it can be done…you don’t have to be different or an outcast, you can just be you,” he said.

Through the years, Derek’s parents have encouraged him every step of the way.

“I never thought we’d be here, and we’re just so proud of him,” his mother said.

“The stuff he does — sometimes I walk away from games thinking, 'Wow, I can’t believe you just did that,' he amazes me," his father added.

Now, Derek is in the running for Sports Illustrated's Youth Athlete of the Year. He’s currently in first place as the second round of voting comes to a close.

“It’s like an equal playing field — I’m just like everyone else,” Derek said. “I just hope other people like me can feel equal to everyone else too.”

His teammates say Derek’s determination makes him more than just a star athlete.

“He proves that heart, talent and character matter far more than any limitation."

You can find the link to vote and follow along on Derek’s progress here.