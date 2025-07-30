$20 million revitalization project underway to breathe new life into Niagara Falls City Market

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Falls City Market has long been a hidden gem in the heart of the city, a place where fresh produce, familiar faces, and local history come together. Now, that cherished tradition is getting a fresh start.

A $20 million revitalization project is underway to breathe new life into the market, which has served the community for more than 100 years. The plan includes proposals for new facilities, expanded vendor opportunities, and a year-round enclosed structure to protect shoppers and sellers from the elements.

“There’s plans for a building that’s going to be an enclosed structure that’s going to be open all year round,” said JoAnn Congi, the market’s manager. “We’ll be able to safely house our vendors and our customers from the elements throughout the winter.”

For vendors like Sherri Senek of Senek Farms, the upgrades are more than welcome.

“There’s so much to look forward to and so much positivity that could happen here,” Senek said. “We really are hoping to have more vendors want to come and be a part of all the excitement that’s to be had here in the future.”

Senek’s family has been selling at the market for four generations. She says it’s more than just a place to shop; it’s a place for connection, especially for residents who rely on local food access following the recent closure of the nearby Save-A-Lot.

Currently, the market operates Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers hope the revitalized space, with a projected completion date of 2027, will expand its reach to tourists and new customers.

“This is your neighborhood market,” Congi said. “It’s for the community, and by the community.”