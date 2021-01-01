Wake up with Katie Morse every morning on 7 Eyewitness News. She and Ed Drantch work together to bring you the latest breaking news, as well as what happened overnight, and what you need to know to start your day.

Katie is an Amherst native who is thrilled to be reporting and anchoring in her hometown. She's dedicated to covering stories that make an impact on the community, and loves showcasing exceptional Western New Yorkers.

In the aftermath of the crash of Flight 3407, Katie followed the families' struggle to change airline regulations, and traveled with them to Washington D.C. as the NTSB investigated the incident. When the sale of the Buffalo Bills was made official in New York City, Katie was there to cover the team changing hands.

Before joining 7 Eyewitness News, Katie worked for Time Warner Cable News in Buffalo and Syracuse. She graduated from Kent State University in Ohio, and completed her MBA at Canisius College while working full-time as a reporter.

Outside of work, Katie enjoys staying active. She also works at a local gym, where she teaches both spinning and swimming classes. You can often catch her running the streets of Buffalo. She became president of the Buffalo Broadcasters Association (BBA) in January 2020.