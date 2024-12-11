Holiday tipping guideline: Who to tip, how much, and how to tip your Amazon driver for free

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you've got questions about who to tip - and how much - this holiday season, you're not alone. There's a new survey out from Bankrate that shows more Americans are planning to tip this year, but they're keeping the amount they give about the same as years past.

Let's break down the holiday tipping time, according to this Bankrate study.

Who are people planning to tip this year?

57% of people will tip their housekeepers

55% will give to childcare providers

53% will give to teachers

41% will tip their landscaper/snow removers

31% will tip their mail carriers

26% will tip their trash/recycling collectors

* Those are the groups included in the Bankrate study.

Other people you might want to consider tipping:

- personal trainers

- hair stylists/manicurists

- dog walkers/groomers

- receptionists

How much are people tipping on-average?

Housekeepers - $50

Childcare providers - $50

Teachers - $25

Landscapers/snow removers - $30

Mail carriers - $20

Trash/Recycling collectors - $20

How to tip your Amazon driver for free:

Katie walks you through the process of tipping your Amazon driver for free -

It's easy!