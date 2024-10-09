'The damage was catastrophic': With Milton on the way, WNYers are helping those still recovering from Helene

MARILLA, N.Y. (WKBW) — While Milton barrels down on Florida, so many areas across the country are still recovering from Hurricane Helene - and Western New Yorkers have stepped up to help.

Nick Bourgeois from Ground Tactics LLC in Marilla had friends from the military in areas hit hard by Helene. When he heard what they were dealing with, he decided to step up and help.

"They really had no way to prepare for it, no training for it - it really caught everyone off-guard," he explained.

Bourgeois and his wife helped organize a donation drive, and collected things like bottles of water, diapers, formula and socks for people in the recovery areas. He and some friends drove down with the plan of heading to straight North Carolina, but when they heard about damage in Tennessee, they decided to stop by the small town of Erwin.

Ground Tactics LLC Some of the items donated by the WNY community.

"The damage was catastrophic," he explained. "It was something I've never seen in a small town like that."

As the roadways began to open, the group headed as far as they could into the mountains of North Carolina. He said some of the areas had no supplies or access to get people places - and had to move things either on-foot or using ATVs.

Ground Tactics LLC A picture taken by the group in Tennessee

Earlier this week, the group got back from their trip, and said they're still amazed by the generosity of Western New Yorkers who gave them supplies to bring.

"It's incredible. Just seeing the communities around and the calls we got - the churches, and school groups and small businesses around town...it was tremendous to see the generosity we have. We're Western New York. We're by no means a wealthy, rich community - but we still are willing to spare what we can to help anyone out," Bourgeois said.

Some of the areas the group visited may not have power for up to six months. The group is already considering making another trip south as the weather changes so hurricane victims are prepared for the cold.