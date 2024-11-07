'We're trying to find purpose again': Tonawanda mom who lost toddler performs acts of kindness in his name

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Christina Boyd can often be found tucking little notes and gifts in stores across Western New York. The Town of Tonawanda mom performs what she calls "random acts of kindness" in honor of her late son, Ollie.

"Things like this can make someone's day," she explained.

Boyd lost 20-month-old Ollie unexpectedly in February of 2023.

Ollie - Loved to Infinity and Beyond Facebook Page Ollie

"Not something any parent ever thinks is going to be the path their life takes," she said. "There's really no way to come back from it, but we're trying to find purpose again in life by doing these random acts of kindness."

She'll leave notes, gifts, and lottery tickets in different stores or public places for people to find. She includes a note about Ollie and the Facebook page that's been started in his memory - titled "Ollie - Loved to Infinity and Beyond."

WKBW Ollie's Random Acts of Kindness

Now, her friends and family members have started doing the same - leaving things across WNY in Ollie's memory.

"People went above and beyond. Recipients would post on Facebook they received something from someone who left something for them or handed them something," she said.

Facebook Ollie - Loved to Infinity and Beyond Facebook Page

A few months ago, Boyd and her husband took their random acts of kindness to the next level. They partnered with an organization in North Tonawanda for a book and toy drive to help local foster families. It's called Rainie's Foster Closet, and foster families can come in and get things they need for kids in their care. Boyd says she couldn't believe what a perfect fit the organization was - in fact - it's even located on Oliver Street.

"They come in, get seven days worth of clothes, socks, underwear, diapers, wipes," explained Jessica Dybdahl, from Rainie's Foster Closet.

"There was no doubt in my mind that was who I wanted to donate to," Boyd said with a smile.

Rainie's now has an area that's dedicated to Ollie. When the families come in, the kids in foster care can pick something for themselves from Oliver's Corner.

WKBW Oliver's Corner at Rainie's Foster Closet

"They're ecstatic about being able to pick out a toy or a stuffed animal or a book," said Dybdahl.

Boyd says she's planning to keep the book and toy drive going each year - along with her husband and Ollie's little brother Sullivan. She also wants people to look out for random acts of kindness, and think about her little guy when they come across them.

"I don't want his memory and name to be forgotten. I want people to always remember him. And maybe if anything they take a second and think about the most perfect boy," she said.