Is it time for you to get a new credit card? How to pick the right one based on rewards

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The start of a new year is a time many people look for new credit cards.

Most of us base the card we get off the rewards it offers, and we pick the rewards that are most important to us.

NerdWallet breaks credit card rewards into two main categories - travel and cash back. It also looks at which cards offer sign-on bonuses, long 0% APR periods, and which help you build credit quickly.

You can see which credit cards NerdWallet says are some of the best options for January 2025 here.

Some of the top cards include the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Card, which offers up to 8% cash back depending on what you buy - and also has a $200 introductory offer. The Chase Freedom Unlimited card has an intro offer of up to $300, and offers up to 5% cash back depending on your purchase.

Other cards have introductory offers that include thousands of miles that can be used to travel, although some do come with monthly fees.

Experts say it's important to look not only at the rewards each card offers, but also at its introductory offer, annual fee and interest rate.