'I'm trying to process it all': Asheville Bills Backers help Hurricane Helene victims

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WKBW) — Bills Mafia is doing what they do best as they rally support for the victims of Hurricane Helene.

Asheville, North Carolina was one of the hardest-hit areas and the Bills Backers there are coming together to help.

I spoke with Bree Gordon, president of the Asheville Bills Backers. She says this storm was unlike anything she's ever seen.

"I've been through a tornado in Nashville in 2019, the Buffalo Blizzard in 2022 - nothing compares," Gordon says. "I still think I'm trying to process it all. It's incredibly hard to process because at least with a tornado, or as we know in Buffalo, storms can pick one spot. It can be in Orchard Park and not East Amherst. I mean all of Asheville and the surrounding communities are affected."

Gordon set up a GoFundMe going toward two different causes. She explains how they're helping those in need.

"By default, if you donate it will go to BeLoved Asheville," Gordon says. "They have their boots on the ground morning noon and night delivering food, diapers, [and] hygiene products. Hygiene is such an issue right now. Then the other way they can donate, through the same GoFundMe link, is if they specify for Bills Backers. That money will go toward us Bills backers that are going to make our own trips to give things like toys that I mentioned or glow lights [or] gas."

You can donate to the Asheville Bills Backers GoFundMe here.