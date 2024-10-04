'It's what we had to do': WNY 'Robin Hood' bringing food and supplies to Boone, NC

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Once Hurricane Helene wrecked havoc in the South, Jonathan Harris knew he had to help.

215 people have died due to Hurricane Helene, making it the fourth deadliest hurricane in US history.

The devastation spans six states, with North Carolina being the hardest hit.

Hundreds are still missing, and officials are struggling to identify some victims.

Jonathan Harris, known as Western New York's Robin Hood, is collecting donations for hurricane relief efforts.

Local community members are encouraged to donate supplies for relief trucks heading to North Carolina.

WKBW

"I just thought I start a small drop-off with Hunter and me and then all of our customers over the last 12 years, just know who we are and trust us and, and good friends and family started jumping on and now it's organizing semis and a whole bunch of stuff," said Harris, owner of Robin Hood Home Improvements in Fillmore, NY.

Now, with donations of semis and nonperishable items from major businesses like Mayer Brothers and Speed Global Logistics, Harris is feeling overwhelmed with support.

"We keep trying to find trailers and drivers and we're gonna convoy it down there. So, hopefully, by Sunday we're gonna finish loading up and see what happens if there's stuff left over, we'll donate to another person that's doing the same thing and maybe it'll never end," said Harris.

Harris has also teamed up with businesses and neighbors to provide ways for people to donate in Fillmore, Cuba, and Grand Island.

WKBW

In Grand Island's Town Hall, Joseph Manzella, Jose Garcia and Justin Karcher have received hundreds of boxes with donations of diapers, water and food.

"That's what we love about Buffalo is we step up to help other people when they're in need," said Manzella.

WKBW

You can donate monetarily here.

Grand Island Town Hall will be accepting donations Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30.p.m and Saturday 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

You also donate items here:

