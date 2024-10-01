'WNY always comes together': Western New Yorkers helping Hurricane Helene victims

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Six cases of water. Batteries. Cans of tuna fish. Jars of peanut butter and jelly. The donations kept coming and coming on Tuesday.

On Monday, Tim Berry and Shawn McMahon posted a message on their Erie County Blotter page asking for donations of food and emergency supplies for the victims of Hurricane Helene.

Almost immediately, people started responding.

Now Berry and McMahon are getting ready to haul a donated trailer filled with donated goods to the Appalachians.

Their first stop will be a VFW Hall in Kingsport, Tennessee. But they’ll be driving all over the impacted region, helping in any way they can.

“I know Western New York always comes together to help people like the people down in Tennessee and North Carolina and South Carolina and that's where we're headed,” McMahon told me on Tuesday.

They’re heading out 7 a.m. Wednesday and they’ll be taking donations right up until then on Berkley Road in Williamsville.

You can also make monetary donations through their Facebook page here.

On Monday, 7 News caught up with three local families who each experienced Hurricane Helene differently.

Everyone we spoke with said their family was safe and accounted for.

Several local agencies are also sending crews to help including the Salvation Army and American Red Cross.

Several local agencies are also sending crews to help including the Salvation Army and American Red Cross.

For other ways you can help out and donate, click here for BBB-approved fundraisers.