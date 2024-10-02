'Just something Buffalo does': Western New Yorkers driving south for Hurricane Helene relief

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Good Neighbors is going above and beyond to make sure victims of Hurricane Helene have everything they need while clean-up begins.

"We're Western New York. We care, when we have our snow storms, people come help us. Why can't we help them," said Tim Berry.

Berry and Shawn McMahon run the Erie County Blotter page and asked neighbors to donate, watch below. 'WNY always comes together': Western New Yorkers helping Hurricane Helene victims

We caught up with McMahon and Berry before they packed up and hit the road Wednesday morning with more donations than they expected to get.

"It's emotional to see WNY come together for people they don't even know," said McMahon.

The one thing they need is benadryl, which they're stopping for during the 10-13 hour drive down south. They plan to stay for a week.

WKBW Berry and McMahon getting on their way



Their Paypal is still active and they're updating their Facebook page with what they need.

Helping first responders

Taylor Epps Gabe Casucci stopped to talk to us on his way south



Many of the ambulances and emergency vehicles were destroyed by Hurricane Helene, rendered unusable.

So teams are getting rental vehicles and Gabe Casucci is making sure they have what they need.

Soundoff Signal The kit Casucci is bringing to emergency responders



"We actually manufacture something called our rapid deployment kit," said Casucci, National Manager for Fire & EMS with Soundoff Signal. "Where we can get the rental vehicles that these agencies are using with warning lights and sirens and they can have them up and running in less than an hour."

As a firefighter himself, he says there's no hesitation in times like this.

Gabe Casucci One of several trucks full of supplies going to North Carolina



"A critical part of what we're doing is we're bringing four truck loads in from Wisconsin, Michigan, Buffalo with personal hygiene, food, water, dog food, flashlights," said Casucci.

Springville Drop-off

Neighbors are putting together a drop-off on Wednesday, October 2 from 5:30-7:30 at 5880 Rt. 39 Springville, NY.

They're looking for:



Flashlights

Batteries

Water

Baby wipes

Tylenol/ibuprofen (and liquid for kids)

Gloves

Shovels

Baby formula

You can text 716-715-1805 for alternative arrangements.

Another Drop-off

Joseph Bellaus is collecting items to drive down as well, you can give him a call at (716) 254-7248.

Joseph Bellaus Items Bellaus is looking to collect



American Red Cross

They already have around 25 folks volunteering and CEO Nick Bond made his way down on Wednesday with a food van.

"People won't leave their homes. Even though there's not much left, they won't go to shelters or feeding locations, so we will actually take these vehicles into those communities," said Bond.

The food in his truck will feed 400 people a day.

Bree Gordon A U-Haul truck tipped over in Hurricane Helene damage



"Then we'll rotate, come back, get some more food and do it again," said Bond.

They plan to have crews there through December helping out.

For other ways you can help out and donate, click here for BBB-approved fundraisers.