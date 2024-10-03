Western New Yorkers continue to rally relief for victims of Hurricane Helene and are looking for your help

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers continue to rally in support of the victims of Hurricane Helene. Several groups are planning trips to the impacted areas and are looking for your help with donations.

Earlier this week 7 News showed you how Tim Berry and Shawn McMahon from the popular Erie County Blogger page collected donations of food and emergency supplies to take to affected areas around the Appalachians.

Thursday morning the two arrived at a VFW in Kingsport, Tennessee with a trailer filled with donated goods.

Many of the donations were then expected to make their way to Asheville, North Carolina, one of the areas hardest hit by the historic storm.

Erie County Blotter The team from Erie County Blogger unloads a trailer full of donations from Western New Yorkers in Kingsport, Tennessee.

"They have no water, no electricity, nothing," said McMahon in a Zoom call with 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo, "They're running out of everything and need resources. So we're going to get those resources up to them,"

WKBW Shawn McMahon and Tim Berry from Erie County Blogger check in with 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo from Kingsport, Tennessee.

"Literally when we were leaving they were going up into the mountains to get this stuff where it needs to go," said Berry.

Both say seeing the need firsthand inspired them to organize another donation drive and a return trip to the affected area.

"We are coming back down here," said Berry, adding that this time they are requesting donations of clothing, shovels and chainsaws, 'Stuff like that so people can start clearing out their houses of all the much and debris,"

Erie County Blotter

Collecting Items for Victims of Hurricane Helene

Clothing, Shovels, Chainsaws, Monetary donations

Their Paypal is still active and they're updating their Facebook page with what they need.

WKBW "it just feels like the right thing to do honestly," Joseph Bellaus of Buffalo tells 7 News. Bellaus says he is collecting donations for victims of Hurricane Helene and plans to drive the supplies to North Carolina sometime in the next week.

Also collecting donations is Joseph Bellaus of Buffalo who plans to team up with friends to drive critical supplies to North Carolina.

"They need everything, their houses aren't even standing anymore," Bellaus tells 7 News, "You see it, you feel bad, I guess you just go for it,"

Bellaus hopes to collect enough donations to fill multiple vehicles and plans to drive to Chimney Rock, North Carolina next week. Bellaus is asking for your support.

"Just like the Buffalo Bills, we donate all the time," said Bellaus, "It just feels like the right thing to do,"

Joseph Bellaus

Collecting Items for Victims of Hurricane Helene

Water, batteries, first aid kits, personal items

Click here for more information

We also previously spoke with Gabe Casucci, who is working to assist first responders, and we spoke with the American Red Cross.