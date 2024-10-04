Here's how you can help victims of Hurricane Helene

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two Western New Yorkers are working to get aid to victims of Hurricane Helene. They've been in the southeast for days and have seen the devastation first hand.
On Monday, Tim Berry and Shawn McMahon posted a message on their Erie County Blotter pageasking for donations of food and emergency supplies for the victims of Hurricane Helene.
Almost immediately, people started responding.
They're coming back to Western New York to re-load and go south.
Here are the needed supplies, from the Erie County Blotter Facebook page:
- Benadryl
- Epi-Pens
- MREs
- Charcoal
- Bug spray
- Batteries
- Cold weather clothing
- Muck boots- kids and adult sizes
- Feminine products
- Chain saws (need to be in working order; will not be returned)
- Empty gas cans
- Shovels, brooms, mops, buckets, cleaning supplies
- Water
- Fire logs
- Gatorade
- Powerade
Here are the donation locations:
Angola Fire Station #2
Starting Saturday
Noon until 9pm
Buffalo
David's Star Automotive
303 Hopkins Street
Cheektowaga
50 Meadowlawn Drive
Depew
53 Lemans Drive
East Aurora
11046 Jamison Road
Friday from Noon to 5pm
Sunday from 10am to 3pm
Items can be left on the front porch
Lockport
6942 Academy Lane
Williamsville
200 Berkley Road
Epi-pens can be delivered to:
50 Meadowlawn Drive
Cheektowaga
We're told cash is being accepted at all donation locations.
Donations can also be made to the American Red Cross at redcross.org/donate.