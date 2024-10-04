Here's how you can help victims of Hurricane Helene

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two Western New Yorkers are working to get aid to victims of Hurricane Helene. They've been in the southeast for days and have seen the devastation first hand.

On Monday, Tim Berry and Shawn McMahon posted a message on their Erie County Blotter pageasking for donations of food and emergency supplies for the victims of Hurricane Helene.

Almost immediately, people started responding.

They're coming back to Western New York to re-load and go south.

Here are the needed supplies, from the Erie County Blotter Facebook page:



Benadryl

Epi-Pens

MREs

Charcoal

Bug spray

Batteries

Cold weather clothing

Muck boots- kids and adult sizes

Feminine products

Chain saws (need to be in working order; will not be returned)

Empty gas cans

Shovels, brooms, mops, buckets, cleaning supplies

Water

Fire logs

Gatorade

Powerade

Here are the donation locations:

Angola Fire Station #2

Starting Saturday

Noon until 9pm

Buffalo

David's Star Automotive

303 Hopkins Street

Cheektowaga

50 Meadowlawn Drive

Depew

53 Lemans Drive

East Aurora

11046 Jamison Road

Friday from Noon to 5pm

Sunday from 10am to 3pm

Items can be left on the front porch

Lockport

6942 Academy Lane

Williamsville

200 Berkley Road

Epi-pens can be delivered to:

50 Meadowlawn Drive

Cheektowaga

We're told cash is being accepted at all donation locations.

Donations can also be made to the American Red Cross at redcross.org/donate.