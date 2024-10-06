'We can make something happen': West Seneca Lions Club collecting donations for hurricane victims

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers continue to show their support for those struggling to recover from Hurricane Helene.
The West Seneca Lions Club collected donations to take down to the hardest-hit communities in North Carolina.
They have a U-Haul truck that can hold 12,000 lbs of supplies, which they hope to fill and drive down on Friday.
"I've talked to a lot of people and they said I'd love to help but I don't know how or what I can do and that's kinda what got the ball rolling here because we can make something happen," said Mike Yost of the West Seneca Lions Club.
They're collecting donations through Thursday, looking for:
- Toiletries
- Baby supplies
- Bottled Water
- First-aid kits
- Plastic Utensils, paper plates, non-perishable food
- Waterproof heavy-duty tarps
- Pet food
- Hydration powder packs
- Disinfectant Wipes, cleaning supplies
- Hand Towels, Bath Towels, washcloths
- Rakes, shovels, work gloves, safety glasses, contractor bags
For more info, call Deborah Yost (716) 713-3231 or Michael Yost (716) 713-5546 or check out their Facebook page.