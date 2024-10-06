'We can make something happen': West Seneca Lions Club collecting donations for hurricane victims

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers continue to show their support for those struggling to recover from Hurricane Helene.

The West Seneca Lions Club collected donations to take down to the hardest-hit communities in North Carolina.

They have a U-Haul truck that can hold 12,000 lbs of supplies, which they hope to fill and drive down on Friday.

Derek Heid West Seneca Lions Club members packing boxes



"I've talked to a lot of people and they said I'd love to help but I don't know how or what I can do and that's kinda what got the ball rolling here because we can make something happen," said Mike Yost of the West Seneca Lions Club.

They're collecting donations through Thursday, looking for:



Toiletries

Baby supplies

Bottled Water

First-aid kits

Plastic Utensils, paper plates, non-perishable food

Waterproof heavy-duty tarps

Pet food

Hydration powder packs

Disinfectant Wipes, cleaning supplies

Hand Towels, Bath Towels, washcloths

Rakes, shovels, work gloves, safety glasses, contractor bags

For more info, call Deborah Yost (716) 713-3231 or Michael Yost (716) 713-5546 or check out their Facebook page.