WNY organizations rallying volunteers and support for Hurricane Helene relief efforts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers are coming together to help the millions impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Several local organizations are rallying volunteers and support for relief efforts after the historic storm.

Here's how you can help:

Eight Days of Hope

Recruiting WNY volunteers for deployment to support relief efforts in Valdosta, Georgia

October 2nd - October 14th

Learn more at: EightDaysofHope.Com

WNY Region of the American Red Cross

Looking for support in relief efforts in North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida



Sign up to be a volunteer

Monetary donations

Blood Donations

Learn more at: Western New York Region - American Red Cross

The Salvation Army

Looking for support in deploying teams to southern states

Requesting Financial Donations

Learn more at: HelpSalvationArmy.org

