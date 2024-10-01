Watch Now
NewsLocal News

WNY organizations rallying volunteers and support for Hurricane Helene relief efforts

Western New Yorkers are coming together to help the millions impacted by Hurricane Helene. Several local organizations are rallying volunteers and support for relief efforts after the historic storm.
Here's how you can help:

Eight Days of Hope
Recruiting WNY volunteers for deployment to support relief efforts in Valdosta, Georgia
October 2nd - October 14th
Learn more at: EightDaysofHope.Com

WNY Region of the American Red Cross
Looking for support in relief efforts in North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida

  • Sign up to be a volunteer
  • Monetary donations
  • Blood Donations

Learn more at: Western New York Region - American Red Cross

The Salvation Army
Looking for support in deploying teams to southern states
Requesting Financial Donations
Learn more at: HelpSalvationArmy.org

