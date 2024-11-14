Turkey Time! Local grocery stores already promoting Thanksgiving deals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaching, local grocery stores are starting to promote their turkey day deals.
Tops is offering shoppers a free turkey if they spend a certain amount in-stores. If you shop at Tops and spend $100 on groceries in one shopping order (through 11/16) you will get a $10 coupon at checkout. You can redeem that coupon the following week (11/17 - 11/23/24) for a free Thanksgiving turkey or other grocery items. Turkeys cost about 48 cents per pound, so you would get a free 20-lb turkey with one coupon.
A Tops spokesperson said shoppers are watching their wallets when it comes to spending this time of year and trying to take advantage of deals.
"I think we've really seen people watch how they're doing their spending," explained Kathy Sautter from Tops. "They're watching our ads. They're watching best deals on the favorite products they look for, they're making sure they're looking for their coupons."
Tops also plans to have a number of items, including name-brand products, on sale ahead of Thanksgiving.
Wegmans is offering a Thanksgiving deal of its own. The store is already promoting holiday dinners for $6 a serving. Wegmans said you can get a full Thanksgiving meal for eight people for that price.
Here's what the deal includes:
- Shady Brook Farms Frozen Turkey, 13 lbs.
- McCormick Brown Gravy Mix, 2 count
- Wegmans Stuffing Mix, 2 count
- Wegmans FYFGA Yellow Onions, 2 lb. bag
- Wegmans Celery, 1 bunch
- Wegmans Chicken Stock, 1 count
- Wegmans Dinner Rolls, 1 count
- Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix, 2 count
- Wegmans Canned Corn, 2 count
- Wegmans Cranberry Sauce, 1 count
- Wegmans Cut Green Beans, 2 count
- Wegmans French Fried Onions, 1 count
- Wegmans Cream of Mushroom Soup, 2 count
- Wegmans FYFGA Russet Potatoes, 5 lb. bag
- Yams, 3 count
- Sara Lee Frozen Pie, 1 count
- Wegmans Whipped Topping, 1 count
You can check out details on the deal using this link.The $6 per serving pricing starts Sunday, November 17th.