Turkey Time! Local grocery stores already promoting Thanksgiving deals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaching, local grocery stores are starting to promote their turkey day deals.

Tops is offering shoppers a free turkey if they spend a certain amount in-stores. If you shop at Tops and spend $100 on groceries in one shopping order (through 11/16) you will get a $10 coupon at checkout. You can redeem that coupon the following week (11/17 - 11/23/24) for a free Thanksgiving turkey or other grocery items. Turkeys cost about 48 cents per pound, so you would get a free 20-lb turkey with one coupon.

A Tops spokesperson said shoppers are watching their wallets when it comes to spending this time of year and trying to take advantage of deals.

"I think we've really seen people watch how they're doing their spending," explained Kathy Sautter from Tops. "They're watching our ads. They're watching best deals on the favorite products they look for, they're making sure they're looking for their coupons."

Tops also plans to have a number of items, including name-brand products, on sale ahead of Thanksgiving.

Wegmans is offering a Thanksgiving deal of its own. The store is already promoting holiday dinners for $6 a serving. Wegmans said you can get a full Thanksgiving meal for eight people for that price.

Here's what the deal includes:



Shady Brook Farms Frozen Turkey, 13 lbs.

McCormick Brown Gravy Mix, 2 count

Wegmans Stuffing Mix, 2 count

Wegmans FYFGA Yellow Onions, 2 lb. bag

Wegmans Celery, 1 bunch

Wegmans Chicken Stock, 1 count

Wegmans Dinner Rolls, 1 count

Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix, 2 count

Wegmans Canned Corn, 2 count

Wegmans Cranberry Sauce, 1 count

Wegmans Cut Green Beans, 2 count

Wegmans French Fried Onions, 1 count

Wegmans Cream of Mushroom Soup, 2 count

Wegmans FYFGA Russet Potatoes, 5 lb. bag

Yams, 3 count

Sara Lee Frozen Pie, 1 count

Wegmans Whipped Topping, 1 count

Making Ends Meet: Wegmans creates Thanksgiving meal list to feed 8 for less than $6 per person

You can check out details on the deal using this link.The $6 per serving pricing starts Sunday, November 17th.