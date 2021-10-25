ECDOH announces COVID-19 vaccine booster dose availability

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health announced COVID-19 vaccine booster dose availability.

According to the ECDOH, the option to schedule an appointment for a booster dose is now available online. Walk-ins will be accepted, but Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein said registration will speed up the process.

You can find available dates and times here or by calling (716) 858-2929.

You can find information below from ECDOH on who should receive a booster dose and who may receive a booster dose.

INDIVIDUALS WHO SHOULD RECEIVE A BOOSTER DOSE



Janssen/Johnson & Johnson (J&J) New Yorkers 18 years and older who received the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at least two months ago.

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna New Yorkers 65 years and older or residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 primary series. New Yorkers aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna primary series.

INDIVIDUALS WHO MAY RECEIVE A BOOSTER DOSE



New Yorkers aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna primary series. Consult your regular health care provider.

New Yorkers aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna primary series.

The ECDOH said those who are eligible may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose and those with specific questions should talk to their physician.