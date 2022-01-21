New York State opening three 'Vax For Kids' sites in Western New York

SANBORN, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State is opening three 'Vax For Kids' sites in Western New York.

The sites will be at the following locations



Niagara University

Gallagher Center - Lower Galley

5795 Lewiston Rd.

Niagara University, NY 14109

Open: Friday, January 21; 2:00 pm - 7:00pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen/J&J, Moderna

To Register: 5-11 first dose here ; 5-11 second dose here ; 12+ here ; 18+ Janssen/J&J here

Incentive: Free general admission ticket to 1/21 men's basketball game for booster recipients while supplies last

Event Partner: Niagara County Department of Health

Ages 5+

Gallagher Center - Lower Galley 5795 Lewiston Rd. Niagara University, NY 14109 Open: Friday, January 21; 2:00 pm - 7:00pm Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen/J&J, Moderna To Register: 5-11 first dose ; 5-11 second dose ; 12+ ; 18+ Janssen/J&J Incentive: Free general admission ticket to 1/21 men's basketball game for booster recipients while supplies last Event Partner: Niagara County Department of Health Ages 5+ Cuba Cultural Center

Palmer Opera House

12 W Main Street

Cuba, NY 14727

Open: Tuesday, January 25; 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech (12+) and Moderna

To Register: https://bit.ly/3zbamTW

Event Partner: Cuba Cultural Center

Ages 12+

Palmer Opera House 12 W Main Street Cuba, NY 14727 Open: Tuesday, January 25; 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech (12+) and Moderna To Register: Event Partner: Cuba Cultural Center Ages 12+ Orleans-Niagara BOCES

Niagara Career & Technical Educational Center

3181 Saunders Settlement Rd.

Sanborn, NY 14132

Open: Wednesday, January 26; 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM

To Register: 5+ first dose here ; 5+ second dose here ; 12+ booster here ; Janssen/J&J single dose 18+ here

Event Partner: Niagara County Department of Health

Ages 5+

"Vaccinating our children - and ensuring they stay up-to-date with all recommended vaccine doses - means they will have the best protection possible against COVID-19," Governor Hochul said. "That's why the best pediatricians across our nation and within our state recommend children five and older get vaccinated as soon as possible. Together with partners in communities on-the-ground, our #VaxforKids sites make getting vaccinated accessible and convenient for New York parents, guardians and families."