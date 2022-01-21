New York State opening three 'Vax For Kids' sites in Western New York

SANBORN, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State is opening three 'Vax For Kids' sites in Western New York.
The sites will be at the following locations
- Niagara University
Gallagher Center - Lower Galley
5795 Lewiston Rd.
Niagara University, NY 14109
Open: Friday, January 21; 2:00 pm - 7:00pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen/J&J, Moderna
To Register: 5-11 first dose here; 5-11 second dose here; 12+ here; 18+ Janssen/J&J here
Incentive: Free general admission ticket to 1/21 men's basketball game for booster recipients while supplies last
Event Partner: Niagara County Department of Health
Ages 5+
- Cuba Cultural Center
Palmer Opera House
12 W Main Street
Cuba, NY 14727
Open: Tuesday, January 25; 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech (12+) and Moderna
To Register: https://bit.ly/3zbamTW
Event Partner: Cuba Cultural Center
Ages 12+
- Orleans-Niagara BOCES
Niagara Career & Technical Educational Center
3181 Saunders Settlement Rd.
Sanborn, NY 14132
Open: Wednesday, January 26; 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
To Register: 5+ first dose here; 5+ second dose here; 12+ booster here; Janssen/J&J single dose 18+ here
Event Partner: Niagara County Department of Health
Ages 5+
"Vaccinating our children - and ensuring they stay up-to-date with all recommended vaccine doses - means they will have the best protection possible against COVID-19," Governor Hochul said. "That's why the best pediatricians across our nation and within our state recommend children five and older get vaccinated as soon as possible. Together with partners in communities on-the-ground, our #VaxforKids sites make getting vaccinated accessible and convenient for New York parents, guardians and families."