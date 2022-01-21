Watch
New York State opening three 'Vax For Kids' sites in Western New York

Posted at 2:18 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 14:18:05-05

SANBORN, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State is opening three 'Vax For Kids' sites in Western New York.

The sites will be at the following locations

  • Niagara University
    Gallagher Center - Lower Galley
    5795 Lewiston Rd.
    Niagara University, NY 14109
    Open: Friday, January 21; 2:00 pm - 7:00pm
    Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen/J&J, Moderna
    To Register: 5-11 first dose here; 5-11 second dose here; 12+ here; 18+ Janssen/J&J here
    Incentive: Free general admission ticket to 1/21 men's basketball game for booster recipients while supplies last
    Event Partner: Niagara County Department of Health
    Ages 5+
  • Cuba Cultural Center
    Palmer Opera House
    12 W Main Street
    Cuba, NY 14727
    Open: Tuesday, January 25; 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
    Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech (12+) and Moderna
    To Register: https://bit.ly/3zbamTW
    Event Partner: Cuba Cultural Center
    Ages 12+
  • Orleans-Niagara BOCES
    Niagara Career & Technical Educational Center
    3181 Saunders Settlement Rd.
    Sanborn, NY 14132
    Open: Wednesday, January 26; 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
    To Register: 5+ first dose here; 5+ second dose here; 12+ booster here; Janssen/J&J single dose 18+ here
    Event Partner: Niagara County Department of Health
    Ages 5+

"Vaccinating our children - and ensuring they stay up-to-date with all recommended vaccine doses - means they will have the best protection possible against COVID-19," Governor Hochul said. "That's why the best pediatricians across our nation and within our state recommend children five and older get vaccinated as soon as possible. Together with partners in communities on-the-ground, our #VaxforKids sites make getting vaccinated accessible and convenient for New York parents, guardians and families."

