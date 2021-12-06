Erie County Department of Health announces additional COVID-19 vaccine sites

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) announced additional COVID-19 vaccine sites Monday.

Starting Tuesday and through December 30, ECDOH will offer Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at the following locations from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Tuesdays: Delavan Grider Community Center, 877 E. Delavan Ave., Buffalo, NY 14215

Wednesdays: Chestnut Ridge Park, 6121 Chestnut Ridge Rd., Orchard Park, NY 14127

Thursdays: Elma Meadows Park, 1711 Girdle Road, Elma, NY 14059

Fridays: Orchard Park Fire Company, Central Station, 30 School St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 (12/10 and 12/17 only; no clinics Christmas Eve Day and New Year’s Eve Day)

And, Mondays starting December 13: Ellicott Creek Park, 1 Ellicott Creek Park Drive, Tonawanda, NY 14150

ECDOH said these sites are in addition to the COVID-19 vaccine site at SUNY ECC South, open weekdays from 12-4 p.m. (Wednesdays, 12-7 p.m.).

The COVID-19 vaccine is also available at 490 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14202 and 5847 Transit Road in East Amherst from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on weekdays and weekends in collaboration with Buffalo Homecare, Inc.

You can find a full updated schedule here and appointments are strongly suggested.

ECDOH said everyone 5 and older is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine and for those 18 and older who completed their Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series at least six months ago, or received a single Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least two months ago boosters are strongly recommended.