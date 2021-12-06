Watch
wkbw_49278_Super7_658x90.png

Actions

Erie County Department of Health announces additional COVID-19 vaccine sites

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Sign outside of COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
covid.png
Posted at 6:41 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 18:41:15-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) announced additional COVID-19 vaccine sites Monday.

Starting Tuesday and through December 30, ECDOH will offer Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at the following locations from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Tuesdays: Delavan Grider Community Center, 877 E. Delavan Ave., Buffalo, NY 14215
Wednesdays: Chestnut Ridge Park, 6121 Chestnut Ridge Rd., Orchard Park, NY 14127
Thursdays: Elma Meadows Park, 1711 Girdle Road, Elma, NY 14059
Fridays: Orchard Park Fire Company, Central Station, 30 School St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 (12/10 and 12/17 only; no clinics Christmas Eve Day and New Year’s Eve Day)
And, Mondays starting December 13: Ellicott Creek Park, 1 Ellicott Creek Park Drive, Tonawanda, NY 14150

ECDOH said these sites are in addition to the COVID-19 vaccine site at SUNY ECC South, open weekdays from 12-4 p.m. (Wednesdays, 12-7 p.m.).

The COVID-19 vaccine is also available at 490 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14202 and 5847 Transit Road in East Amherst from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on weekdays and weekends in collaboration with Buffalo Homecare, Inc.

You can find a full updated schedule here and appointments are strongly suggested.

ECDOH said everyone 5 and older is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine and for those 18 and older who completed their Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series at least six months ago, or received a single Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least two months ago boosters are strongly recommended.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!