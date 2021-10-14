SUNY: students reach 99.5% COVID-19 vaccine mandate compliance across all campuses

NEW YORK (WKBW) — State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras announced Wednesday that SUNY students have reached 99.5% COVID-19 vaccine mandate compliance.
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in May the State University of New York (SUNY) and City University of New York (CUNY) boards would require COVID-19 vaccinations for all in-person students this fall.
According to SUNY there are around 1,600 students that remain in noncompliance, which it says are mostly commuter students from a handful of community colleges. SUNY said when it first began notifying students out of compliance on the September 27 deadline there were about 10,000 students at risk of being deregistered.
There is a new energy on our campuses this semester because we have fully reopened, and the main reason we’ve been able to is because our students have stepped up and have gotten vaccinated. Our students have told us they wanted to get back on campus, return to the classrooms, reconnect with their friends, and participate in live, on-campus events, like athletics and the arts. Today’s result is a testament to our students’ determination, and we thank them for doing the right thing, setting an example for public health, and once again proving there is no safer place to learn than at a SUNY campus.
- Chancellor Malatras