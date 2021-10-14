SUNY: students reach 99.5% COVID-19 vaccine mandate compliance across all campuses

NEW YORK (WKBW) — State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras announced Wednesday that SUNY students have reached 99.5% COVID-19 vaccine mandate compliance.

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in May the State University of New York (SUNY) and City University of New York (CUNY) boards would require COVID-19 vaccinations for all in-person students this fall.

According to SUNY there are around 1,600 students that remain in noncompliance, which it says are mostly commuter students from a handful of community colleges. SUNY said when it first began notifying students out of compliance on the September 27 deadline there were about 10,000 students at risk of being deregistered.