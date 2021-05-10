Watch

SUNY and CUNY to require all in-person students to be vaccinated beginning this fall

Seth Wenig/AP
A sign is displayed at the University at Buffalo in Amherst, N.Y., Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
University at Buffalo
Posted at 12:04 PM, May 10, 2021
ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday the State University of New York (SUNY) and City University of New York (CUNY) boards will require COVID-19 vaccinations for all in-person students beginning this fall.

The governor also said he encourages private colleges and universities to do the same.

In April, SUNY announced a program to vaccinate residential students before the end of the spring semester.

