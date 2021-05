Important Phone Numbers

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, the following resources are available 24/7:



Local organizations Crisis Services (local) 716-834-3131 NY Project Hope 716-566-6506 Spectrum Health and Human Services: 716-710-5172 C.A.R.E.S. 716-882-HELP

National hotlines National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255 Trans Lifeline 1-877-565-8860 Trans Lifeline Canada 1-877-330-6366