Watch: Buffalo Strong Conversations: Health & Wellness

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Thursday, 7 Eyewitness News Anchor Keith Radford and 7 Eyewitness News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley held a Buffalo Strong Conversation about health and wellness.
Keith and Eileen were joined by Lynne Shine, a licensed mental health counselor, and Karl Shallowhorn, Chair of the Erie County Anti-Stigma Coalition to discuss mental health and the challenges people are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Important Phone Numbers
If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, the following resources are available 24/7:
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255
- Crisis Services (local) 716-834-3131
- Trans Lifeline 1-877-565-8860
- Trans Lifeline Canada 1-877-330-6366