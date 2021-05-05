Support for those parenting through the pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Parenting during a pandemic, many have been doing it for over a year now. But that doesn’t mean you have to have it all figured out.

"Every time we get into our groove and think we found our footing, something happens to disrupt or change it, which is really parenting in a nutshell," said Liz Vetrano, Director of Development and Marketing at EPIC (Every Person Influences Children).

As you navigate the shift back into the classroom, we’re also already seeing summer come around the corner, which can bring a new set of challenges.

"My child is all of a sudden very clingy or having tantrums at bed time or they’re spending way too much time on the computer, I’m concerned about what they’re doing online," said Vetrano.

EPIC is here to help you navigate these issues. Throughout the pandemic they’ve offered one on one help sessions, hosted virtual events, parenting classes and posted videos to help parents make it through.

Now—they’re asking the parents for help.

"We want to know what do parents need right now that they can’t find and how can we help," said Vetrano.

To be able to continue supporting families, they want you to share your experiences in a focus group.

"To find out, what are you struggling with right now, something that was easy can now be difficult and something that was a struggle in September is now not on the radar," said Vetrano.

Focus groups are split by your child’s age:



Birth to 4 years Thursday, May 6 at 6:30 pm Wednesday, May 26 at 11 am

Kindergarten thru 5th grade: Tuesday, May 11 at 6:30 pm Saturday, May 22 at 10 am



And if you show up, you get rewarded for it. Just by participating in one group, parents can receive a $30 amazon gift card.

And there will more fun to look forward to throughout the summer, starting on International Day of Families on May 15.

"So parents can bring their kids down there, get to do a lot of fun literacy activities, movement, stem, music food, just a lot of fun things going on for families this summer," said Vetrano.

To participate in the focus group, email hero@epicforchildren.org. For more info on their events, click here.