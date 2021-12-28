Watch
Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Posted at 3:20 AM, Dec 28, 2021
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Seneca Gaming is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino Tuesday.

The clinic runs from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. in the resort's Hawk meeting room, located near the hotel lobby.

“We want everyone to be safe and healthy, especially at this time of year, when families and friends are gathering for the holidays,” said Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels. “We have battled the COVID pandemic as one greater Western New York community for nearly two years, and we need to continue to work together to keep our communities safe. We’re happy to work with our neighbors to reach as many people as possible.”

Anyone five-and-older can get the Pfizer vaccine, and all adults can get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot. Anyone eligible for a Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, or Moderna booster shot can get a shot Tuesday. Currently anyone over the age of 16 who got the Pfizer vaccine at least six months can get a booster. Adults 18-and-older who got the Moderna shot at least six months ago or the Johnson & Johnson shot at least two months ago are eligible for a booster.

Registration is required to attend the clinic, you can sign up here.

