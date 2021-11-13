Watch
New York State opens mass COVID-19 vaccination site for 5 to 11-year-olds at UB South

Sebastian Scheiner/AP
An Israeli youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion, Sunday, June 6, 2021. Israel started vaccinating children from 12 to 15 on Sunday. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
Kids COVID-19 vaccines
Posted at 11:23 AM, Nov 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-13 11:23:34-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Saturday that the state is opening a mass COVID-19 vaccination site for 5 to 11-year-olds at UB South.

UB South Campus is one of ten locations across the state offering COVID-19 vaccinations to kids between 5 and 11.

"Parents have been waiting for the ability to protect their young children from COVID-19, and we are doing everything we can to make that possible," Governor Hochul said. "Since this 5 to 11 year-old age group became eligible, we have been encouraging parents to reach out to their pediatricians and local health providers to set up vaccine appointments and now I'm directing our state mass vaccination sites to open their doors to the youngest and most recently eligible New Yorkers."

Parents can make appointments for their kids by clicking here.

