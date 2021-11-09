NYS COVID-19 vaccine incentive program gives 5- to 11-year-olds chance to win SUNY or CUNY scholarship

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a new COVID-19 vaccine incentive program for 5- to 11-year-olds Tuesday.

"Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate" gives the parents and guardians of 5- to 11-year-olds who receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose by December 19 the ability to enter for a chance for their child to win a full scholarship to any two- or four-year SUNY or CUNY college or university. There will be 50 scholarships awarded over a five-week period with 10 announced each week beginning November 24.

Finally, the COVID-19 vaccine is here for young New Yorkers age 5 through 11. Our critical work to make the vaccine accessible and available to all eligible children and their families is underway - and we will creatively support and celebrate those who get vaccinated. The 'Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate' program is an extraordinary opportunity for children to win free tuition to a SUNY or CUNY college or university, and I urge parents and guardians to help their children get vaccinated and enter into this once-in-a-lifetime program. - Gov. Hochul

The winners will receive the following:

Tuition: The full cost of in-state tuition at a New York State or City University.

Non-tuition Costs: Room and board and allowances for books, supplies and transportation up to the average cost at SUNY colleges.

Residence: Students living on campus will receive a higher room and board allowance than commuter students. If housing is not available for students on campus, they will receive the same allowance as students living on campus.

Parents and guardians can enter their eligible children here or call 1-833-697-4829 to submit an entry over the phone. You can find the official rules here.

"New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5- to 11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child's pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group," a release says.