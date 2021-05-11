Eligible Erie County residents can get COVID-19 vaccine at home through county's 'Vax Visit'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County officials announced Tuesday eligible county residents can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine without leaving their home through the county's "Vax Visit" program.

Those who are eligible can call the Erie County COVID-19 Information Line at (716) 858-2929 to schedule a Vax Visit team to come to your home. The county says the program will use the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine as supply is available.

According to officials, more than 60% of eligible county residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine but the numbers are declining.

“Our Vax Visit program is another way we are shifting our large, centralized vaccine clinic model to a more flexible model that meets people where they are – close to their home, close to their workplace or when they are at events or activities,” explained Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “We have an active calendar planned to reach Erie County residents at places they like to spend time in the warm weather, like Erie County parks and community events. Those events will complement our other popups clinics at senior housing, schools, village and town halls, houses of worship, business and workplace sites.”

As of now this program is available to county residents 16 and older until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provides its approval for emergency use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the 12-15-year-old age group.