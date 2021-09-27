Four ticket holders denied entry to Bills game by Erie County health sanitarians

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Four ticket holders were denied entry to Sunday’s Bills Game against the Washington Football Team at Highmark Stadium.

According to preliminary reports from the Erie County Department of Health, the fans were refused entry based on secondary checks by E.C.D.O.H. public health sanitarians.

A spokeswoman for the department said entry was denied if the COVID-19 vaccination documentation provided did not meet the stated criteria for entry, or the documentation could not be verified through a secondary screening.

When asked whether more than four ticket holders were not allowed into the game, the spokeswoman said “We do not have data on how many refusals were made by Buffalo Bills Guest Services staff. Please check with Highmark Stadium for information on their game day operations.”

