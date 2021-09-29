Hochul: Zero health care facilities in NYS reported closed since vaccine mandate went in effect

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that zero health care facilities in the state have reported closed since the COVID-19 vaccine mandate went in effect on Monday.

According to the governor's office 87 percent of hospital staff in New York State are fully vaccinated.

In the Western New York region, 87 percent of hospital workers are vaccinated.

Here's the breakdown by county



Allegany: 82 percent

Cattaraugus: 75 percent

Chautauqua: 93 percent

Erie: 87 percent

Niagara: 86 percent

"Our greatest responsibility is to protect our most vulnerable, and ensuring that the health care workers who care for our loved ones are vaccinated is critical to keeping New Yorkers safe," Governor Hochul said. "I am grateful to the facilities, unions, and health care workers who took important steps to prepare and protect New Yorkers, and we are working with facilities to ensure they remain operational. We will continue to monitor developments and work with stakeholders to troubleshoot any issues, and I stand ready to take additional action as needed."

92 percent of nursing home staff and hospital staff have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 89 percent of adult care facilities staff have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

You can track COVID-19 vaccinations for health care by clicking here.