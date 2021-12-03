New York raffling off lift tickets to vaccine recipients

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This ski season New York State is pushing New Yorkers to get the COVID-19 vaccine by raffling off free lift tickets.

The "Ski for Free" sweepstakes is for children aged 5-11, and anyone who gets a booster shot. Over a six week period, eligible New Yorkers will be able to enter the random drawing for free tickets to participating mountains.

Winners can use their tickets at any time during the 2021-2022 ski season, aside from holiday blackout days. Entrants will be able to select their region of choice, in either the east or west part of the state:

West:

Holiday Valley Bristol Woods Valley Greek Peak

East:

Whiteface Gore Belleayre Windham West



Winners will be broken up into two groups; 240 two-packs of tickets will be awarded to children aged 5-11. 40 packs will be awarded each week for six weeks, 20 for east mountains and 20 for west mountains. 120 single tickets will also be given out to booster recipients. 20 tickets will be awarded each week for six weeks, 10 for east mountains and 10 for west mountains. Entries must be completed by the individual who received the booster dose.

More information, including how to enter the sweepstakes, will be available here in the coming days.

Eligible children and booster recipients must be a resident of New York State, although they do not have to be US citizens. Neither booster shot recipients nor parent, step-parent or legal guardian, spouse, sibling, grandparent or residing household member of the five-to-11 entrant can be an employee of the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH), the Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA), Office of Information Technology Services (ITS), or the New York State Executive Chamber.