Watch
wkbw_49278_Super7_658x90.png

Actions

US appeals court gives greenlight to NY's vaccine mandate

items.[0].image.alt
vaccine
A coronavirus vaccine is now available in Russia.
vaccine
Posted at 9:11 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 21:11:14-04

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals panel has upheld New York state's vaccine mandate for health care workers.

The ruling late Friday by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by an upstate judge who had temporarily blocked vaccination requirements on the grounds that the mandate did not accommodate religious exemptions.

In a brief order, a panel of three 2nd Circuit judges also upheld a ruling by a Brooklyn judge who had found the mandate constitutional.

The appeals court said a written decision would follow at a later date.

In a statement, Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, commended the ruling.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!